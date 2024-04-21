In loving memory: Runu Deka

The bond I shared with my mother was truly special, a connection of pure understanding and unwavering support. Her ability to see beyond words, to sense my feelings with just a glance, was a gift beyond measure. No matter the challenges I faced, her comforting embrace could lift my spirits like nothing else; it was a true tonic for the soul. The loss of my mother on March 22, 2024, has left us all reeling with shock. Her presence and blessings, though, remain eternally alive within our hearts. Her wisdom was a guiding light in my life, always offering sound advice and shielding me from harm with her unwavering protection. She taught me the value of kindness tempered with wisdom — to be compassionate but not naive. Her spirit was one of integrity and compassion. In her youth, she was a fierce advocate for justice, winning numerous debates during her school and college years. Her soul was pure, her heart generous, and her courage unwavering in the face of injustice. Maa, you will forever remain close to our hearts. Your legacy of love, strength, and wisdom continues to inspire us each day. Thank you for being not just a mother, but also a mentor and guiding light during my toughest moments. Though you are physically gone, your presence and the imprint of your love endure, guiding us through life’s journey. We carry you with us always, cherished and deeply missed. Runu Deka was a resident of Morigaon and she passed away at her residence.

–Jnandeepa Junuka Kashyap

Also Read: Chief Lieutenant General (retired) Rana Pratap Kalita attends Rongali Bihu celebration in Mangaldai

Also Watch: