Chief Lieutenant General (retired) Rana Pratap Kalita attends Rongali Bihu celebration in Mangaldai

MANGALDAI: A unprecedented gathering of more than 50,000 august audience irrespective of their age has joined the festivity of Rongali Bihu celebration on the closing function of the Rongali Bihu celebration organized for the first time by Mangaldai Kendriya Rongali Bihu Sanmilani at Bhebarghat Playground on the evening of April 19 as heartthrob artiste Zubin Garg enthralled the audience with his melodious musical performance till 2 am.

The police and the event planners had a difficult time keeping an unruly crowd under control because of Zubin Garg's performance. However, much to the credit of the organizers led by Mangaldai Parliamentarian-cum-BJP candidate for Darrang-Udalguri HPC Dilip Saikia as the president, Mangaldai legislator Basanta Das as the working president and former AASU leader Diganta Moni Bora (Biman) as the secretary, the well planned heavy arrangements and strict vigilance of police personnel on duty prevented the unruly section in creating any untoward incident during the function.

Significantly, in this cultural evening, the heartthrob artiste seemed to regain his form to enthrall the vast sea like audience in a proper and decent way.

Earlier, in the evening the organizers accorded a hearty felicitation to the first Assamese officer in Indian Army to command the prestigious Eastern Command at Fort William, Kolkata as the General Officer Commanding in Chief Lieutenant General (retired) Rana Pratap Kalita in recognition of his excellent service with bravery, courage and the highest degree of integrity to the nation. The organizers offered him felicitation with a phulam Bihuwan, a seleng sador, a memento, a japi and a letter of citation while the jam packed audience offered a standing ovation to this worthy son of Assam. The organizers also offered felicitation to his wife Nisha Kalita.

Acknowledging the hearty felicitation in the first Rongali Bihu celebration in his home state since his superannuation from service, Lieutenant General (retired) Kalita expressed his gratitude to the people of Darrang for their love shown to him and wished Rongali Bihu greetings. “I am a son of Rangiya which is very near to Darrang district and within the same Parliamentary constituency and after my superannuation from the service, I have decided to settle permanently in Assam so that I can be with my own people,” said Lt Gen (retired) Kalita who is also the first Army Commander of Eastern Command to take part in the Krishak Swahid Divas celebration at the historic Pothorughat in 2023.

Mention may be made here that on the inaugural celebration of Rongali Bihu, the organizers also offered felicitation to an ideal and progressive farmer Gautam Barua of Mangaldai besides other prominent persons namely Amanul Hoque, Premananda Sikdar and former cricketer Prakash Deka.

In the function working president and Mangaldai legislator Basanta Das ceremonially released the souvenir ‘Siralu’ while president of organizing committee-cum-BJP candidate Dilip Saikia inaugurated the cultural function and offered felicitation to Zubin Garg.

Significantly, during his inaugural speech, the festivity gripped sea of audience offered their blessings to Dilip Saikia who is contesting in the ensuing Parliamentary election as the BJP candidate which he acknowledged with a folded hand.

In the state level Bihu Kunwari competition, Pratyashi Mahanta of Kaliabor lifted the first prize while Sumi Deka of Tezpur and Susmita Gohain of Mangaldai bagged the second and the third prize. Janjiporia Bihu Dol of Sivasagar was adjudged as the first position, Dakhyayini Bihu Dol of Guwahati in the second and Darrangi Bihuwa Dol of Mangaldai was adjudged as the third position in the open Bihu dance (group) competition. Horn pipe blower Luku Konwar of Guwahati and drummer Anku Moni Bonia of Mangaldai won the prizes for their excellent performance.

Also Read: Bodoland University observed 165th Birth anniversary of Gurudev Kalicharan Brahma

Also Watch: