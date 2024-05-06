Incessant rains fail to dampen poll spirit in Nalbari district of Assam

A Correspondent

Nalbari: In the midst of incessant rains since morning, the Nalbari district election office thrives to run the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 on May 7 smoothly. The polling officials and security staff depart on Sunday for the 51 polling stations in the sar areas under Barkhetri Revenue Circle in the district. Those polling stations in the sar areas have been divided into two zones and 13 sectors. Seven large buses, six small buses, three buses with 26 seats, and three Tata Magic buses—two for zonal officers and sector officers—were used to transport the officers on election duty from Nalbari Gurdon Playground to Kapalabari Ghatpar in Mukalmua. Thirteen vehicles are ready for the district administration. There are 52 motor boats, 25 bullock carts, 50 tractors, 102 motorcycles, life jackets, etc., used to ferry the officials across the Brahmaputra river from Kaplabari to the polling stations.

Nalbari District Election Office, under the leadership of DC-cum-district Election Officer Varnali Deka, has been sailing smoothly for a happy ending to the Lok Sabha Election 2024. 18 cells under district administration have been deployed in different activities for almost one month. Almost 1300 government employees have been deployed in the election office to carry out their respective duties. The supply department has been providing the employees with all types of refreshments from morning until evening. Some of these cells are operated by the District Commissioner’s Office, and others are operated by the Government Gurdon Higher Secondary School. EVMs, VV pats, and other materials are kept under sharp security. In continuation of the refreshment and the other conveniences, transportation and data updates have been strictly monitored. The dining hall and other helping cells temporarily made in the Government Gurdon Higher Secondary School and playground could satisfy the polling officials.

Also Read: Lok Sabha Poll: Show of strength by BJP, AGP and Congress in Guwahati (sentinelassam.com)