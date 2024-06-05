INC's Gaurav Gogoi Wins Jorhat Lok Sabha Seat, Defeats BJP's Topon Kumar Gogoi by Significant Margin

DEMOW: The results of the Lok Sabha Polls 2024 were released on Tuesday. Gaurav Gogoi of the INC (Indian National Congress) Party defeated Topon Kumar Gogoi of the Bharatiya Janata Party by a significant margin in the Jorhat Constituency seat. The polling for the first phase of the Lok Sabha Election 2024 was held on April 19 in 95 No Demow LAC for the Jorhat Constituency seat. There are 1,76,512 voters in Demow LAC (erstwhile Thowra LAC) and among them, there are 87242 males 89,269 females, and one transgender. According to information received, in 95 No Demow Constituency a total of 142850 had cast their votes, INC Candidate Gaurav Gogoi got 77481 votes, BJP candidate Topon Kumar Gogoi got 61570 votes. NOTA got 1272 votes. Ekam Sanatan Bharat Dal candidate got 874 votes, and Independent Candidate got 878 votes. According to sources, in 95 No Demow Constituency INC Candidate Gaurav Gogoi got a lead of 15,911 votes. The Thowra Congress workers congratulated Gaurav Gogoi.

