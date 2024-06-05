Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal wins Dibrugarh Lok Sabha seat

DIBRUGARH: Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal emerged victorious in the Dibrugarh Lok Sabha seat, defeating Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) candidate LurinjyotiGogoi by a margin of over 2.76 lakh votes.

The Dibrugarh LS seat witnessed a triangular contest, with Sonowal facing off against the AJP and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidates. Sonowal secured an impressive tally of 6,87,333 votes while his nearest rival, Lurinjyoti Gogoi of the AJP, managed to secure 4,11,147 votes. AAP candidate Manoj Dhanowar garnered 1,36,928 votes. A whopping 32,018 voters opted for the ‘None of the Above’ or NOTA option. A total of 6,318 votes were still to be counted till the time of filing of this report.

Sonowal’s victory is significant as it is his second win from the Dibrugarh Lok Sabha seat after 20 years. He had earlier won from this constituency in 2004 as theAsom Gana Parishad (AGP) candidate, thereby becoming the first non-Congress candidate to wrest the Dibrugarh seat. Having started his political career in the AGP, Sonowal’s eventual shift to the BJP marked a crucial turn in his political career as he went on to become the Chief Minister of Assam during 2016-21, thereafter becoming a Union Minister in the Narendra Modi cabinet.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Sonowal said, “I am humbled and honoured to have received such overwhelming support from the people. The win is a reflection of the people’s faith in the BJP’s policies and the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This victory is not just mine, but a victory for the people of Dibrugarh. I assure you all that I will work tirelessly to fulfil your aspirations and to bring progress and prosperity to the constituency.”

As the results were declared, supporters of Sarbananda Sonowal erupted in celebrationand poured onto the streets in Dibrugarh, shouting slogans and waving party flags.

Also Read: NDA-Backed United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) Candidate Joyanta Basumatary Wins Kokrajhar (ST) Seat by Over 50,366 Votes

Also Watch: