India and Bhutan Hold High-Level Meeting to Strategize Cross-Border Malaria Elimination Efforts

KOKRAJHAR: A high-level meeting between the officials of India and Bhutan was held on Friday to discuss the strategic elimination of Malaria across the border of the two countries. The meeting was held at the conference hall of the DC’s office, Chirang under the chairmanship of Chirang District Commissioner P Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy.

The meeting with the representatives of the government of Assam and Royal Government of Bhutan discussed the joint efforts with cross border collaboration for malaria elimination along the Indo-Bhutan international border. Rajya Sabha MP Rwngwra Narzary, Health Secretary of the Royal Government of Bhutan Dr. Pandup Tshering, representatives of the World Health Organisation (WHO) of Thimphu, Additional District Commissioners, Chirang, officials of Health department of Royal Government of Bhutan, Joint Director of Health Services, Chirang and officials of the health department, Chirang were present in the meeting.

