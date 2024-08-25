Sodou Asom Lekhika Samaroh Samiti Demands Justice for Dr. Maumita Debnath; Calls for Stricter Action on Crimes Against Women

LAKHIMPUR: The Sodou Asom Lekhika Samaroh Samiti has called upon the government concerned to reward exemplary punishment for the rapist and murderer of Dr. Maumita Debnath, the trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata, West Bengal, who was raped and murdered on August 9. Her dead body was reportedly found in one of college’s seminar rooms in a semi-nude state with her eyes, mouth and genitals bleeding. The organization has strongly condemned the heinous rape and murder of the trainee doctor and demanded the government to initiate all steps so that the culprits of the obnoxious case cannot escape. The district bodies and branch units of the organization initiated a statewide protest on Friday evening to seek justice for the victim. In Lakhimpur district too, the district committee of the organization took to the street with a silent demonstration in North Lakhimpur town. The president, vice-president, secretary, joint secretary, publicity secretary and several office bearers and members of the district committee of the organization participated in the demonstration. The protesters also strongly condemned the rape of a minor girl at Dhing and demanded the Government of Assam to initiate immediate action to provide justice to the victim. Expressing their view in this regard, the dignitaries of the organization said that the safety of women is decreasing in the state day by day.

