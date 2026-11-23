Gangtok: Two professionals from Sikkim, Rinzing Sherpa and Sonam Gyatso Bhutia, have received credits in the Characters department of Rockstar Games' Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6), bringing recognition to Northeast Indian talent in the global video game industry.

Their contributions have attracted regional media attention across Sikkim and Guwahati, Assam, between November 22 and 23, 2026, following the game's worldwide launch on November 19.

Rinzing Sherpa and Sonam Gyatso Bhutia are the two professionals from Sikkim recognised in the Characters department of GTA 6.

Sherpa holds the designation of Lead Artist, Characters, at Rockstar Games. According to the supplied professional background, he has spent more than 10 years at the company and has contributed to earlier major releases.

Bhutia serves as Senior Artist, Characters, at Rockstar Games. His professional credits also include work associated with Rockstar India, highlighting his involvement in the company's wider game development operations.

Their recognition brings attention to professionals from Northeast India working in the international gaming industry.

Both artists have previous experience working on two major Rockstar releases: Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2.

These titles form part of their professional backgrounds before their recognition in Grand Theft Auto VI. Sherpa's reported experience of more than a decade at Rockstar Games also reflects his long association with the developer.

Their latest credits place their work within one of the most widely recognised video game franchises.

Rockstar India has played a major role in the company's global development operations, with more than 1,600 developers contributing across 10 Rockstar studios worldwide, according to the supplied industry figures.

The Bengaluru-based studio's involvement reflects the contribution of Indian development teams to large-scale international video game production.

The professional backgrounds of Sherpa and Bhutia also highlight the participation of Indian artists in character development for major global gaming releases.

The recognition of Rinzing Sherpa and Sonam Gyatso Bhutia gives Sikkim representation in the development credits of a major international video game release.

Their professional achievements also bring attention to creative talent from Northeast India working beyond regional entertainment and technology industries.

With experience on Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2 preceding their GTA 6 credits, both artists have been associated with multiple major Rockstar productions.

No direct public statements or verbatim interviews from Sherpa, Bhutia or Rockstar Games officials regarding these specific credits have been provided in the available reporting notes.