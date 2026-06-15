India has scripted a new chapter of development under PM Modi: Sarbananda Sonowal

A Correspondent

DIBRUGARH: Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways (MoPSW) Sarbananda Sonowal said that India had witnessed significant progress in development, governance and public welfare during the 12 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tenure and called on citizens to contribute towards the goal of building a developed India by 2047.

Sonowal was addressing a “Prabuddha Nagarik Sanmilan” (Enlightened Citizens’ Conference) organised by the Dibrugarh district unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party to mark the 12 years of the Modi government at the Centre. Union Tribal Affairs Minister Juel Oram, MLA Prasanta Phukan, Dibrugarh Mayor Saikat Patra, Deputy Mayor Ujjwal Phukan, BJP OBC Morcha state president Subhash Dutta, BJP Dibrugarh district president Dulal Bora and Kanoi College Principal Dr Shashikanta Saikia were among those present at the event.

Addressing the gathering, Sonowal said the country had entered “a new chapter of development, confidence, good governance and public welfare” under Modi’s leadership over the past 12 years.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has scripted a new chapter of development, confidence, good governance and public welfare. This journey has helped establish India as a strong and self-reliant nation on the global stage,” Sonowal said.

Sonowal highlighted what he described as major transformations in the country during the past 12 years, stating that the government’s “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas” approach had enabled broader participation in the development process.

The Union Minister said development had moved beyond a government slogan and translated into improvements in the lives of ordinary citizens, adding that inclusive growth had strengthened the nation’s overall progress.

Referring to the Northeast, Sonowal said the region had long suffered from neglect and was often viewed through the prism of unrest and insurgency. He said the past decade had seen improvements in peace, connectivity, education, healthcare, entrepreneurship and infrastructure.

“Today, the Northeast has emerged as one of the strongest drivers of India’s growth story,” Sonowal said.

The Union minister also cited initiatives undertaken by the Modi government in areas such as digital governance, infrastructure expansion, rail, road and waterways connectivity, space research, the Atmanirbhar Bharat programme, welfare schemes, women’s empowerment, and support for farmers and youth.

Sarbananda Sonowal said millions of beneficiaries had gained access to housing, sanitation facilities, drinking water, free foodgrain distribution, healthcare services and banking facilities through various government programmes. Sonowal also referred to legal reforms undertaken by the government, including the repeal or amendment of outdated laws and the introduction of new criminal laws, which he said were aimed at making the justice delivery system more citizen-centric and contemporary.

Calling for collective efforts to realise the vision of a developed India by 2047, Sonowal said that active participation by citizens during the “Amrit Kaal” period would be crucial in shaping the country’s future.

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