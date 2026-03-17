Kokrajhar administration reviews flood preparedness ahead of monsoon season

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Kokrajhar, convened a flood preparedness meeting at the Conference Hall of the District Commissioner’s office on Monday to review the district’s readiness for the upcoming monsoon season. The meeting was chaired by the District Commissioner, Pankaj Chakravarty, and attended by heads of various line departments.

During the meeting, the district commissioner urged all line departments to remain alert and proactive in preparing for natural disasters and to identify critical infrastructure that may be vulnerable during disasters.

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