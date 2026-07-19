Indian Army champions education: 30 EWS students crack NEET from Tinsukia

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DIGBOI: Reinforcing its enduring commitment to nation-building beyond the battlefield, the Indian Army has scripted yet another remarkable success story in the field of education, with the Army-supported National Integrity and Educational Development Organisation (NIEDO) recording an outstanding performance in NEET 2026.

In a significant milestone, 30 out of 45 students from the NIEDO residential coaching centre in Tinsukia have qualified for the country’s premier medical entrance examination, earning eligibility for admission to medical colleges across India.

Backed by the Red Shield Division under the aegis of the Spear Corps, NIEDO has been providing free residential coaching, academic mentorship and comprehensive support to talented students from economically disadvantaged families, enabling them to compete with confidence on the national stage.

Among the success stories that have emerged from the initiative, that of Roshan Kujur of Dighaltarrang Tea Estate stands out as a powerful testament to resilience and determination. Despite losing his father at a young age and growing up amid severe financial constraints, Roshan refused to let adversity define his future. Supported by his elder brother, the family’s lone breadwinner who runs a modest shop in Tinsukia, he secured an impressive 402 marks in NEET 2026, turning years of struggle into a moment of triumph.

The exceptional success rate achieved by the Tinsukia centre underscores the relentless efforts of the students, the unwavering dedication of NIEDO’s faculty and mentors, and the steadfast support extended by the Indian Army in creating opportunities for deserving youth.

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