Nalbari’s Himang Barman qualifies NEET with outstanding performance

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: Overcoming financial hardship through determination and academic excellence, Himang Barman of Gobindapur village in Assam's Nalbari district has qualified the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG), bringing pride to his family and the entire region.

Himang is the second son of Kalindra Barman and Pratibha Barman, a daily wage-earning couple from Gobindapur under the Ghograpar Development Block. Despite facing economic challenges, he remained focused on his dream of becoming a doctor and achieved an impressive 573 marks in the NEET examination.

His academic record has also been consistently outstanding. He secured 96.5% in the HSLC (Class 10) examination and 91.4% in the Higher Secondary (Class 12) examination.

Himang completed his primary education at Gobindapur Milan Middle English School. He later studied at Bonbhag Khata Dihajari High School before pursuing his Higher Secondary education at Ramanujan Academy, Baihata Chariali. Recognising his exceptional academic talent, the institution provided him with free education.

Himang Barman's remarkable achievement has become a source of inspiration for students across the region. His success stands as a powerful reminder that dedication, hard work, and perseverance can overcome even the toughest financial challenges and turn dreams into reality.

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