Breaking Barriers, To the Border and Beyond: Bikers Embark on Patriotic Ride to India–China Line

Driven by passion and patriotism, a group of eight riders completed their challenging ride to Gelling, India’s first village along the China border, and the historic Kepang La Pass.
Image of the Eight Bike Riders
Guwahati: In a unique expedition blending adventure and reverence, a team of eight bikers charted a demanding route to Gelling, the first Indian village along the India-China border, and the strategically significant Kepang La Pass.

The journey through challenging mountain terrain, thick forests, and steep ascents not only tested endurance but also celebrated the spirit of nationalism. At Kepang La, the group offered a solemn tribute to the Indian Army martyrs of the 1962 war, honouring their selfless sacrifice in defending the nation.

This symbolic gesture highlighted both the valor of our armed forces and the grit of remote border villagers who live with quiet resilience under constant strategic significance.

The initiative also aimed to boost tourism in border areas, unveiling the pristine natural charm of Upper Siang while fostering a deeper connection between citizens and the nation’s frontier guardians.

