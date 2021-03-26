Indian Army distributes medical equipment as part of Op Sadhbhavna in Rangia

GUWAHATI: As part of Op Sadhbhavna, Medical equipment distribution camp was organized by Gajraj Corps of Indian Army at Krishak Bhawan at Rangia on Wednesday. The distribution of Physiotherapy equipment will immensely benefit the local population. The medical equipment were handed over to Prabin Kalita, Committee head of Kisak Physiotherapy. The Indian Army also presented ICU ventilators to Civil Hospital in Dhubri district with the aim to help the local administration and contributing towards improving the standard of life in the district. The event is an outcome of Indian Army's continuous endeavour, under Op Sadhbhavna, to extend medical care to local populace especially in these testing times, stated a press release.



