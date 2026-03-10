Indian Army Holds Agnipath Awareness Session at Kakopathar College in Assam

The Red Shield Gunners, operating under the Spear Corps of the Indian Army, conducted an awareness lecture on the Agnipath scheme at Padmanath Gohain Baruah Government Model College in Kakopathar on Monday, as part of the Army's ongoing outreach to youth across the region.

The session was aimed at guiding and motivating students toward a career in the Indian Army by providing accurate and detailed information about enrolment as Agniveers.

