Indian Army Holds Agnipath Awareness Session at Kakopathar College in Assam

The Red Shield Gunners, operating under the Spear Corps of the Indian Army, conducted an awareness lecture on the Agnipath scheme at Padmanath Gohain Baruah Government Model College in Kakopathar on Monday, as part of the Army's ongoing outreach to youth across the region.
The session was aimed at guiding and motivating students toward a career in the Indian Army by providing accurate and detailed information about enrolment as Agniveers.
Also Read: Indian Army Invites Applications for Agniveers Under Agnipath Scheme
Army representatives walked students through the key aspects of the Agnipath scheme, covering eligibility criteria, required educational qualifications, the recruitment process, medical standards, training structure, and the four-year service tenure.
Students were also briefed on the financial benefits available under the Seva Nidhi package and the range of career opportunities that open up after the completion of service — both within and outside the armed forces.
The lecture was conducted in an engaging, question-and-answer format, allowing students to seek clarifications and gain a deeper understanding of what life in the Indian Army involves.
The enthusiasm and curiosity shown by participants reflected a growing aspiration among young people in the region to serve the nation, Army officials noted.