Indian Army Institute in Tinsukia Achieves 80% Success in NEET 2024 Results

DIGBOI : The Indian Army Institute of Excellence in Tinsukia, Assam, a visionary collaboration between the Indian Army and Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), has achieved a remarkable milestone this year following an 80 percent success rate in the recently declared NEET 2024 results.

In an outstanding display of perseverance and talent, 28 out of 35 students from the institute successfully passed the NEET 2024, achieving an impressive 80% success rate while cent percent success rate was secured in the JEE segment. All 15 students qualified brilliantly.

“This commendable performance underscores the dedication of the students and the relentless support of their faculty, as well as the strategic guidance of their training partner, the National Education and Integrity Development Organisation (NEIDO),” a press communique isued by Indian Army said.

“This notable achievement not only highlights the academic excellence of the students but also symbolizes the Indian Army’s unwavering commitment to fostering education and opportunity in Assam,” added the official correspondence. However, the success of these young scholars has garnered widespread praise and is poised to strengthen civil-military relations in the region. As the aspirants prepare to embark on their next journey through the counselling process and subsequent college admissions, they carry with them the pride of their families and their community.

Meanwhile, the institute, dedicated to providing free residential coaching to deserving students from underprivileged backgrounds, has seen its students excel in the highly competitive National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) 2024.

“Looking forward, the institute has selected 45 new students for the upcoming 2024-25 academic year, who would begin their journey toward success in NEET and JEE 2025. The Indian Army stands resolute in its support of these young aspirants, nurturing their dreams and guiding them towards excellence,” said one of the well placed official of the institute.

