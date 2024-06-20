AASU Burns Effigy of BVFCL CMD Pradip Kumar Banik; Amid Corruption Allegations, Demands Resignation

DIBRUGARH: Activists of All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) on Wednesday burnt the effigy of BVFCL CMD Pradip Kumar Banik for failing to take steps against the massive irregularities and large scale corruption in appointment of more then 800 fertilizer dealers. The AASU activists staged protest in front of the BVFCL main gate and burnt the effigy of the CMD.

“Despite several complaints into the massive irregularities and large scale corruption in appointment of more then 800 fertilizer dealers, the BVFCL CMD have failed to take any step against the officials of BVFCL. The CMD is also involved in the corruption that’s why he is not taking any step,” said Aboni Kumar Gogoi, AASU Dibrugarh district president.

“We have also demanded resignation of the present incharge- CMD of BVFCL Pradip Kumar Banik for not taking any action against the large scale corruption,” he said.

He alleged, “In the last financial year 2023-24, BVFCL have incurred huge loses upto Rs 105 crore due to such illegal practices allegedly done by some of the officials of the company. More than 800 dealers were illegally given the appointment by taking huge sum of money from them. SK Singh, the then Chief Marketing officer and previous CMD SP Mohanty has given the approval to all the dealers.”

“BVFCL being a central government PSU they are duty bound to give equal opportunity to all new dealership applicants by publishing open NIT/paper advertisement in local newspapers and web-hoisting of the dealership notification in company’s website. But no such process has been followed in the company for appointment of above 598 numbers of marketing dealers and such large number of dealers have been appointed through pick & choose process and in return for dealership appointment large sum of money has been collected from all adhoc new dealers by few selected marketing officers like S K Singh Sunil Tripathy in deep collusion with ex-CMD S P Mohanty,” Gogoi alleged.

