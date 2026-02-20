Indian Army opens Agniveer Recruitment for 2027 in Central Assam

CORRESPONDENTS

TEZPUR/JAMUGURIHAT/BISWANATH CHARIALI: As per a communication received from the Recruiting Office (HQ), Shillong, Meghalaya, the Indian Army has invited online applications from unmarried male candidates for recruitment as Agniveers under the Agnipath Scheme for the recruiting year 2027. The recruitment drive will cover four districts of Central Assam - Nagaon, Morigaon, Sonitpur and Biswanath.

The online registration process will remain open from 13 February to 01 April 2026. Eligible candidates from the aforementioned districts can apply through the official portal.

The recruitment process will be conducted in two phases. Phase I will comprise an Online Computer-Based Written Examination (Online Common Entrance Examination - CEE) to be held at designated centres across the state. Phase II will consist of a Recruitment Rally for candidates who qualify in the Online CEE and are shortlisted on the merit list.

Interested candidates must register through the official website www.joinindianarmy. nic.in, where they can verify their eligibility and create a personal profile. After submitting the application, candidates will be redirected to the SBI payment portal to deposit an examination fee of Rs. 250/- plus applicable bank charges. The fee can be paid through Debit/Credit Cards, Net Banking or UPI.

