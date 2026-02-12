Agniveer Recruitment Rally to be held at Missamari from February 16

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: The Army Recruiting Office (ARO), Jorhat, will conduct an Agniveer Recruitment Rally for shortlisted candidates from Upper Assam at the Bhogeshwar Sports Complex (Jaswant Stadium), Missamari Cantonment, Tezpur, from February 16 to February 21, 2026. The rally is being organized for eligible candidates from nine districts of Upper Assam: Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Jorhat, Majuli, Tinsukia, Sivasagar, Charaideo, Lakhimpur and Dhemaji. Shortlisted candidates have been instructed to report to the Marshalling Area of the Bhogeshwar Sports Complex (Jaswant Stadium), Missamari Cantonment, at 2:30 am between February 16 and February 20, 2026. Candidates must bring their admit card along with all original documents as specified in the rally notification. The selection process during the rally will include a 1.6 km run, basic physical fitness tests, a physical measurement test and a medical examination. Admit cards have already been emailed to all shortlisted candidates. Those who have not received or are unable to download their admit card may contact the Army Recruiting Office, Jorhat, for assistance. The helpline numbers are +91 9181368978, 0376-2333136 and +91 6901963193. Queries may also be sent via email to ap.upper@nic.in Candidates are advised to visit the official website, www.joinindianarmy. nic.in, for detailed information regarding educational qualifications, physical and medical standards, selection criteria, online CEE results and other important instructions.

