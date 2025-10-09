Indian Army opens beauty parlour training centre in Tinsukia to empower women

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: The Indian Army under Operation Sadbhavana established a beauty parlour training centre in Jagun, Tinsukia, giving a significant push to women empowerment & self-reliance in the town & its nearby villages. By offering affordable training, the centre will greatly assist local women of the area to generate a steady income and support their families.

As part of the project, the centre has been equipped with facial chairs, haircut chairs, various electrical appliances like hair dryers, etc. These will enable the centre to appeal to a large number of women and empower them with meaningful training & skills.

In this series of initiatives aimed at women empowerment, womenfolk from various communities across Upper Assam have benefitted from skill development and vocational training at a number of centres established over the past years by the Indian Army such as a stitching centre at Jagun and traditional handicraft skill centre at Bordumsa, to name a few.

