Over 1-lakh-strong rally by Tea tribes demanding ST status in Tinsukia

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TINSUKIA: A conglomerate organization of tea tribes of Tinsukia district committees comprising of All Adivasi Students Association of Assam (AASAA), Assam Cha Jongusthee Jatiya Mahasabha and Assam Tea Tribes Students’ Association (ATTSA) took out a biggest ever protest rally in Tinsukia on Wednesday demanding primarily granting of Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. More than one lakh of people from 122 tea gardens, bought-leaf factories, ex-tea garden areas participated in the rally. The rally was led by Deben Orang AASAA Central secretary and Jagdish Borai general secretary of ATTSA central committee. The rally, however, was allowed to hold after Chief Minister left Tinsukia town.

The three organizations separately submitted memoranda to the Chief Minister of Assam through the District Commissioner of Tinsukia that demanded granting of ST status to tea adivasi community, allotment of land patta and enhancement of daily wage to Rs 551 to all workers engaged in tea gardens.

Also Read: Assam: Massive Rally in Tinsukia as Adivasis, Tea-Garden Workers Demand ST Status and Land Rights

Also Watch: