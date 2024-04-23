Indian Army organizes lecture on Earth Day in Tinsukia district

DOOMDOOMA: Indian Army’s Red Shield Division extended its commitment to environmental conservation to the remote village of Kakopathar in Tinsukia district. In a proactive move towards nurturing a greener future, Indian Army conducted a special lecture on the subject of Earth Day, at Kakopathar Senior Secondary School, targeting students from classes 7th to 11th.

Led by a officer representative, the lecture captivated young minds with animated movies and insightful presentations on the significance of Earth Day and the imperative of environmental stewardship. Against the backdrop of Kakopathar’s serene landscapes, the children were transported into a world where the beauty of nature intertwined with the urgent need for its protection.

Beyond mere awareness, the lecture equipped students with actionable steps to make a tangible difference in their environment. From simple yet impactful measures like reducing plastic usage to more profound gestures like tree planting, use of bamboos, the children were empowered to become catalysts for change in their community and beyond. Their newfound knowledge and enthusiasm will ripple outward, influencing their families, friends, and neighbours to adopt more environment friendly practices.

This collaborative effort between the Indian Army and Kakopathar Senior Secondary School is a testament to the power of partnership in addressing global challenges at the grassroots level.

The impact of Indian Army’s engagement goes beyond just raising awareness; it fosters a sense of ownership and responsibility among the youth towards their environment. By nurturing this sense of stewardship, Indian Army is not only shaping the future of Assam but also contributing to the broader national agenda of environmental sustainability.

