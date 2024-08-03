Labour and Farmer Organizations Protest Against Union Budget 2024-25; Demand National Status for Flood Issues and Repeal of Additional Taxes

NAGAON: The district unit of the united platform for several labourers and farmers based organizations of the state, on Friday staged a demonstration against the anti public as well as anti Assam Union Budget 2024-25 at Motiram Bora memorial Kshetra in the small town here.

Over hundred of agitators from several labourers and farmers based organizations participated in the stir and reverberated the air of the zero areas of the town with several slogans against the NDA Government. Besides, the participants demanded to declare immediately the centuries long issues of the state like flood and erosion as the national issues and also asked to allocate sufficient funds for permanent settlement of the issues as well as to compensate the flood ravaged people of the state.

Apart from this, the agitators also demanded to repeal all the additional taxes being enforced on farmers as well as other labourers of the state so far. Similarly, the participants asked the government to provide regular employees status to Anganwadi workers, mid day meal assistants and cooks as well as ASHA workers of the state.

Following the agitation, the participants submitted a memorandum with all those demands, to the Prime Minister of India through Nagaon District Commissioners too and sought a justification in this regard.

Nayan Chakraborty from CITU, Mahendra Nath Bora from IPTA, Dhaneshwar Doley from AIKS, Jitu Hazarika from DYFI, Damayanti Das from AIAWA, Amir Hussain from AIAWU and Naruttam Das from SFI led the demonstration.

Also Read: Meeting Held in Jiribam to Address Tensions After Death of Hmar Youths; Both Communities Agree to Work Towards Peace

Also watch: