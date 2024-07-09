Indian Medical Association Doomdooma Branch Raises Awareness on Cervical Cancer and Substance Abuse

DOOMDOOMA: In concurring with the Doctor’s Day, Indian Medical Association (IMA), Doomdooma Branch in association with 15 other institutions and organisations including Doomdooma College and Doomdooma Press Club organized a massive awareness programme on “Cervical cancer and its vaccines” and “Substance abuse and mental health” at the auditorium “Kallol” of Doomdooma College recently. The programme got underway with lighting of the ceremonial lamp jointly by the president of IMA, Doomdooma Branch Dr. Badal Kumar Ghosh and the Principal of Doomdooma College Dr Kamaleswar Kalita. IMA of Doomdooma branch Dr. Debojyoti Nath, explained the objectives of the programme while the Principal of Doomdooma College Dr Kamal-eswar Kalita delivered the welcome address.

The first technical session of the programme was addressed by the secretary of the IMA, Doomdooma branch and renowned gynaecologist Dr. Pranab Jyoti Deka dwelt at length on the topic, “Cervical cancer and its vaccines” through PowerPoint Presentation (PPT). Dr. Deka mentioned the early symptoms of uterine and breast cancer in women and urged them to seek medical help immediately if such symptoms appear. He further said that one person dies from various cancers every 5 minutes in India. He also mentioned that this disease is currently considered as a huge challenge for medical science and some of the causes of this disease have been identified. He urged everyone to stay focused on awareness, diet and behaviour to get rid of this disease.

