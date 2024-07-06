Benevolent Doctor Ranjit Das of Doomdooma FRU Hospital, Passes Away

DOOMDOOMA: Dr. Ranjit Das, former In-charge and current NHM Doctor of Doomdooma 30 Bedded F.R. U hospital died in the wee hours of Tuesday while on duty due to massive cardiac arrest. He was 67 and is survived by his wife, one son and one daughter.

Born in Amolapatty of Sivasagar town on March 1, 1957, he had his early education at Sivasagar and Digboi. After completion of his MBBS degree from Assam Medical College, Dibrugarh (DU) in 1984, he joined Doomdooma State Dispensary as a Medical & Health officer and became its incharge as Senior Medical and Health Officer when it was upgraded to a 30 Bedded First Referral Unit(FRU) by former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi. He was reappointed as Physician by National Health Mission (NHM) after his superannuation.

Dr. Das was a popular doctor and was ever ready to extend his service day in and day out - especially to the poor and needy people. He was a life member of the Assam Science Society. It is a irony that he passed away on the very night of the Doctor's Day i.e. July 2 when he was felicitated by the Rotary Club of Doomdooma on that occasion.

His death cast a pall of gloom in greater Doomdooma area and many organizations including Assam Science Society and its various branches all over Assam, Doomdooma Press Club, Hospital Management Committee of Doomdooma 30 Bedded FRU and its Chairman MLA Rupesh Gowala, Doomdooma Sakha Xahitya Xabha mourned his death. He was cremated on Wednesday in Doomdooma Smashan Ghat in presence of large number of his admirers.

Also Read: Awareness Programme in Biswanath Highlights Women-Centric Legal Provisions

Also Watch: