Indian Navy Intercepts Hijacked Iranian Vessel Azini, Liberates 20 Crew in Arabian Sea Operation

Mumbai: In a dramatic, high-stakes operation spanning over 48 hours, the Indian Navy has successfully rescued the hijacked Iranian fishing vessel, Azini, and liberated all 20 crew members. The complex maritime security operation concluded deep in the Arabian Sea, more than 3,000 kilometers away from Mumbai. Alongside the safe evacuation of the hostages, elite forces seized a massive cache of sophisticated automatic weapons from the pirates.

The Azini had been seized by an armed Somali pirate group late last month off the northeastern coast of Somalia. International maritime security agencies quickly raised alarms that the pirates intended to utilize the captured vessel as a "mother ship" to launch deep-sea raids against larger commercial cargo ships.

Responding decisively to the escalating threat, the Indian Navy deployed a heavily armed warship, the INS Kolkata, alongside a P8I maritime reconnaissance aircraft and a Sea Guardian drone. Naval forces applied calibrated, non-kinetic measures to encircle the vessel, intercept its movement, and completely block its escape routes.

The operation reached its climax through a highly choreographed joint-service intervention. An Indian Air Force (IAF) C-17 aircraft executed a precision strategic airdrop, delivering elite Marine Commandos (MARCOS) directly onto the high seas. The commandos stormed and thoroughly sanitized the vessel, neutralizing the 12 heavily armed pirates aboard without a single casualty or injury among the rescued crew.

Praising the operational prowess of the armed forces, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed India's resolve on X:

"The swift localisation, interception and safe release of the crew and vessel... speak well of the Indian Navy's high operational readiness. Our brave personnel have once again demonstrated India's ability, intent and resolve to safeguard lives and ensure stability across the Indian Ocean Region."

The Navy confirmed that thoroughly sanitised checks were completed, cementing India’s growing footprint as the primary "First Responder" and preferred maritime security partner in the region.