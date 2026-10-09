Indian-Origin Jurist Navi Pillay Awarded 2026 Nobel Peace Prize

Pioneering South African jurist and human rights champion Navanethem "Navi" Pillay has been awarded the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize. The Norwegian Nobel Committee announced the decision on Friday, honoring the 85-year-old for her lifetime of efforts to promote peace and international law.

Born into an Indian Tamil-origin family in Durban, Pillay faced immense adversity under apartheid. She rose to become a monumental figure in international justice, serving as a judge on the International Criminal Court and as the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

The committee highlighted a "common thread" in her career, stretching from her early years defending Nelson Mandela to her landmark rulings establishing rape as an act of genocide during her time on the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda.

Most recently, Pillay chaired the high-profile UN Commission of Inquiry investigating violations in Israel and the Palestinian territories.

The prestigious prize comes with a cash award of 12 million Swedish kronor (~$1.2 million) and will be officially presented at a ceremony in Oslo on December 10, 2026.