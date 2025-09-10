Assam News

India’s Second Green Hydrogen Plant to Set Up in Assam’s Numaligarh: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

With an investment of ₹6,000-7,000 crore, Numaligarh to host Green Hydrogen and DMA plants, marking major industrial push.
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma during addressing the media in Numaligarh
Numaligarh- Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that India’s second Green Hydrogen project will be established in Golaghat district’s Numaligarh, making the region a hub for clean energy innovation.

Currently, most vehicles in India run on oil or ethanol, but hydrogen is emerging as a sustainable and clean alternative fuel produced from water. The upcoming hydrogen plant in Numaligarh is expected to play a pivotal role in India’s transition towards green energy.

According to the Chief Minister, groundwork for the project has already begun, with tenders and related formalities completed. Alongside the Green Hydrogen Plant, a DMA (Dimethyl Ether) plant will also be set up in Numaligarh. Together, the two projects represent an estimated investment of ₹6,000–7,000 crore, marking a milestone for Assam’s industrial growth.

