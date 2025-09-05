Assam: Workers Stage Protest at Digboi Refinery on Indian Oil Day

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DIGBOI: What is usually a day of celebration at the Digboi Refinery turned into a show of discontent this year, as workers and union representatives staged a protest against the Assam Oil Division (AOD) management’s ‘anti-labour policies.’

The members and office bearers of the contractual labour unions, alongside employees of IOC (AOD) and the Assam Oil Company Labour Union (AOCLU) recently gathered outside the refinery’s main administrative office and voiced their protest against the alleged indifferent attitude of the AOD Refinery management.

Instead of the traditional indoor festivities, the protesting employees cut a cake on the road to symbolically mark Indian Oil Day, observed on September 1 every year.

The demonstration, led jointly by AOCLU and the contractual labour unions, was peaceful but firm in its message that the workforce stood united against policies they viewed as detrimental to both permanent and temporary employees.

Also Read: AASU burns MHA order in Dibrugarh, protests against CAA extension

Also Watch: