India's Tree Loss In Two Decades Hits Assam Hardest: Reports

GUWAHATI: India has lost about 2.3 million hectares of tree cover from 2001 to 2023, with five northeastern states, including Assam, being the most affected.

A new report by the Global Forest Watch says that there has been a 6% decline in tree cover since 2000.

The states of Assam, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, and Manipur, in northeast India were hit the hardest, counting for 60 of the total loss of tree cover.

Assam endured the most significant loss, with 324,000 hectares of perm fading. On average, this amounted to 66,000 hectares lost each time during the period.