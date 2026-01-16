Indigenous Bhumiputra People’s Party (IBPP) questions tribal’s appointment share in Assam

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: Indigenous Bhumiputra People’s Party (IBPP) on Thursday raised questions on the share of appointment of tribal people by the present Assam Government headed by Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma. Talking to The Sentinel, the President of the IBPP and Ex-Chairman of Volunteerz Force, Dr Phukan Chandra Boro, said that Chief Minister Sarma had officially announced that the State Government had already appointed 1,45,449 people as per their commitment. He said that there had however been no proper mention of the number of tribal people out of the 1,45,449. He said that the Government of Assam had been neglecting the tribal people in terms of giving appointment letters and selection of women beneficiaries in various government schemes. Citing an example, Boro said that the Chief Minister had distributed seed money to many women entrepreneurs under Mukhya Mantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan (MMUA), and lauded the transformative journey of Assam’s women in recent years. Dr Boro said that the share of tribal women among the beneficiaries of the women-centric schemes however had not been properly specified. He called upon CM Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma to clarify whether the tribal people had been getting their due rights and privileges in employment as well as government schemes.

