Indus Academy Jagiroad Achieves 100% Pass Rate in CBSE Class 10 Results, Bedanta Paul Tops With 96.8%

Indus Academy in Jagiroad has maintained its unbroken record of academic excellence, achieving a 100 percent pass rate in the CBSE Class 10 results declared on April 15.

The school has now sustained this record of success for 18 consecutive years, since its first batch appeared for board examinations in 2009.

Top Scorers at Indus Academy

Bedanta Paul led the school's results with an impressive 96.8 percent, also scoring a perfect 100 in Information Technology.

Pranjal Pratim Gautam secured second position with 96.2 percent, while Rishav Boruah finished third with 95.6 percent, achieving a perfect score of 100 in Social Science.

Six students scored above 90 percent overall, and a further 20 students secured marks in the 80 to 90 percent range.

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