Golaghat district secures 4th position in High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) exam results

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: In the results of the Assam High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Examination declared on Friday, Golaghat district secured the 4th position in the state.

Out of a total of 12,856 candidates who appeared for the examination from the district this year, 10,026 students passed. Among them, 150 students achieved distinction, 557 secured star marks, 2,807 obtained first division, 5,302 second division, and 1,210 third division.

The overall pass percentage in the district stands at 77.99%.

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