Assam: All India Railwaymen’s Federation and Central Trade Unions calls for indefinite nationwide railway strike

TINSUKIA: All India Railwaymen’s Federation (AIRF) and Central Trade Unions have called for an indefinite nationwide railway strike from May 1, 2024 coinciding with International Labour Day. This unanimous decision was taken in the core committee meeting of Joint Forum for Restoration of Old Pension Scheme (JFROPS) at AIRF’s office, New Delhi on Wednesday.

In a communiqué issued to all the presidents and general secretaries of constituent organisations vide number JFROPS/ AIRF/2024 of 28.2.2024, Shiva Gopal Mishra, convener of JFROPS requested them to take appropriate action and to make all sorts of preparations for serving upon the strike notice to their respective administrations and to complete the process of indefinite strike notice as per relevant rules on March 19. It further stated that after considering the prevalent situation thoroughly and keeping in view the Non-Response of the Government on Restoration of Defined Guaranteed Old Pension Scheme in place of NPS, the core committee has decided that there is no alternative left but resort to direct action.

In a statement to the press, Pulak Gogoi, central assistant secretary of NFR Mazdoor Union (NFRMU) said that 90 per cent of the railway workers had already agreed to an indefinite strike through a secret strike ballot on November 22 last year. The NFRMU has also announced that it will hold a meeting to discuss the issue. He said that the railway workers never wanted to come into conflict with the central government. But the central government did not try to understand the language of the railway workers’ protests. The statement also reminded the ruling BJP government that the 1974 railway workers’ strike led to the fall of the Indira Gandhi-led Congress government.

Also Read: Assam: Land pattas distributed in Tinsukia District

Also Watch: