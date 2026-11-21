Guwahati: Seven-week-old elephant calf Raja is responding well to medical treatment at Vantara's specialized elephant hospital in Jamnagar, Gujarat, on Saturday, November 21, after being airlifted from Guwahati, Assam, on Friday. The injured calf was transferred for specialized care following an intervention facilitated by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and arranged by Vantara founder Anant Ambani.

Raja is responding positively to treatment following his admission to Vantara's specialized elephant hospital in Jamnagar. According to the update provided about his condition, the seven-week-old calf is feeding well under medical care.

Vantara's veterinary team and caregivers accompanied Raja during his journey from Assam to Gujarat. Dr. Kushal Konwar Sarma, Vantara's veterinary advisor, is among the key individuals associated with the calf's medical care.

The latest update offers a positive indication of Raja's progress after the health complications that followed his birth.

Raja was born on October 2, 2026, in Lakhimpur district, Assam. According to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the calf was rejected by his mother after birth and did not receive colostrum. The calf also suffered a fracture in his right femur following an incident involving his mother. The injury reportedly led to infections and liver stress.

Raja's owner, Bholanath Pegu, approached the Assam Chief Minister for assistance in arranging specialized treatment.

In a statement shared through his official X account on Friday, Sarma said he contacted Vantara following Pegu's request. The organization then arranged the calf's transfer to Jamnagar.

Vantara founder Anant Ambani arranged the airlift, while the transfer was facilitated by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The journey from Guwahati to Jamnagar took approximately four hours. The airlift helped avoid more than 2,500 kilometres of road travel for the injured calf. Vantara's veterinarians and caregivers accompanied Raja during the flight to support his transfer.

According to the supplied information, this was Vantara's third elephant airlift in India. Vivaan Karani, the organization's chief executive officer, was also among the key individuals associated with the operation.

Vantara will return Raja to Lakhimpur district after his rehabilitation is complete, according to the signed agreement mentioned in the supplied information. The transfer to Jamnagar is intended to give the injured calf access to specialized medical care during his recovery.

Raja's owner, Bholanath Pegu, had requested assistance from the Assam government, leading to the intervention that facilitated the airlift.

The latest update from Vantara's rehabilitation centre indicates that Raja is feeding well and responding positively to treatment.