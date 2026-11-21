Golaghat: A Royal Bengal tiger resting on a sandy safari track inside Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve (KNPTR) in Assam brought tourist safari vehicles to a halt, drawing widespread online attention on Saturday, November 21, 2026. The sighting was recorded during a tourist jeep safari inside the reserve.

The footage shows a Royal Bengal tiger resting on a sandy track inside Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve. Tourist safari vehicles halted after encountering the animal along their route. The video subsequently attracted widespread attention online.

The sighting has also highlighted the appeal of wildlife encounters inside Kaziranga, where direct tiger sightings remain relatively rare despite the reserve's high tiger density.

Local safari operator Kaku Saikia shared a message alongside the viral clip, describing the importance of patience during wildlife safaris.

"Sometimes, the most beautiful safari moments come when we stop, stay quiet, and let the wild reveal its magic," he said.

Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve has recorded 148 adult tigers, up from 104 in 2022. The population comprises of 83 females, 55 males and 10 tigers of undetermined sex. The reserve has a reported tiger density of 18.65 tigers per 100 square kilometres across 1,307.49 square kilometres.

This places Kaziranga among the world's three highest tiger-density areas. The divisional distribution also provides insight into the tiger population across the reserve's different wildlife divisions.

Eastern Assam Wildlife Division has 115 tigers, Biswanath Wildlife Division has 27 tigers and Nagaon Wildlife Division has 6 tigers.

Despite its high tiger density, Kaziranga is not a place where visitors can easily spot tigers during every safari.

The reserve's dense and tall elephant grass provides substantial natural camouflage, making it difficult to see tigers moving through their habitat. This vegetation helps explain why direct encounters can attract considerable attention among wildlife enthusiasts and tourists.

The latest viral footage offers a rare glimpse of a Royal Bengal tiger resting in an open area along a safari track.

Kaziranga reopened for its 2026–27 tourist season on October 3, 2026.

The winter dry season brings improved visibility across open forest tracks, making wildlife encounters more frequent, according to the supplied background information.

With increased tourist safari activity following the reopening, sightings of big cats along open tracks have attracted attention.

The November 21 tiger footage has become another widely shared example of the wildlife encounters associated with Kaziranga's safari experience.

The sighting also serves as a reminder of the importance of allowing wild animals to move undisturbed through their natural habitat.