Injured Wild Elephant Left Behind by Herd in Assam Tea Garden Needs Urgent Medical Treatment

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: A female wild elephant has been seriously injured in the Rangbong area near Numaligarh. One of its legs is swollen badly. The elephant had come to the area at night along with a herd of five elephants. Unable to walk properly because of the injured leg, it was left behind. The elephant has taken shelter in a small tea garden and urgently requires advanced medical treatment. Due to the injury, it is unable to place one of its front legs on the ground.

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