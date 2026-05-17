Wild Elephants Vandalize School in Rongbong Near Numaligarh; Villagers Gripped by Fear

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Along with various parts of the state, wild elephants have created panic across the greater Numaligarh region. In nearly fifty villages, including Bokial, Narayanpur, Naharchala, Rongbong, Dhalakachari, and nearby areas under the Bokial Forest Range Office, wild elephants have been causing destruction almost every day, leaving locals in fear and uncertainty over their lives and property.

On Friday night, a herd of wild elephants completely damaged the No. 4 Rongbong Pathar Primary School. The elephants broke down the school’s concrete building, and students are now afraid to attend classes. On the other hand, several houses in Tongtong Toli were also damaged during the night.

In the outskirts of Numaligarh, large herds of elephants regularly enter agricultural fields and tea garden areas in search of food, destroying crops, farmland and houses. As a result, hundreds of bighas of cultivated land are being ruined every day. The local people are facing extreme hardship due to the growing human-elephant conflict.

Also Read: Wild Elephant Disrupts Traffic on NH at Deopahar in Numaligarh, Cyclist Narrowly Escapes