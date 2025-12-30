Injured wild elephant spotted at Letekujan Tea Garden near Numaligarh Refinery

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: A herd of wild elephants that had been roaming in different areas has once again taken shelter at the Letekujan Tea Garden near the Numaligarh Refinery. Among the herd, an injured wild female elephant has been spotted. Injury marks have been noticed on the elephant's abdomen. It is suspected that the injury may have been caused by a sharp weapon or by fire. The elephant is in urgent need of medical treatment. It has also been reported that a calf has been seen along with the injured elephant.

Also Read: Injured wild elephant found roaming near Numaligarh refinery