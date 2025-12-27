Goalpara: 2 trampled to death, 1 seriously injured by wild elephants

A CORRESPONDENT

GOALPARA: At least two people were trampled to death in a broad daylight attack by a wild elephant herd which was loitering in search of food on Thursday at the Khamari village of Goalpara district in Assam-Meghalaya border. The deceased have been identified as Jaleswar Rabha and Dabal Rabha who could not escape the attack. On the other hand, in a separate incident at the Kuchdhowa village of Dudhnoi area, a woman named Konika Khaklary sustained severe injuries when she suddenly encountered a lone wild elephant outside her residence. This being the harvest season, the human-elephant conflicts are significantly rising as the wild elephant herds are roaming in the villages in search of food.

Also Read: NFR uses AI to prevent trains hitting elephants, saves over 160