Goalpara: 2 trampled to death, 1 seriously injured by wild elephants

At least two people were trampled to death in a broad daylight attack by a wild elephant herd which was loitering in search of food on Thursday at the Khamari village of Goalpara
A CORRESPONDENT

GOALPARA: At least two people were trampled to death in a broad daylight attack by a wild elephant herd which was loitering in search of food on Thursday at the Khamari village of Goalpara district in Assam-Meghalaya border. The deceased have been identified as Jaleswar Rabha and Dabal Rabha who could not escape the attack. On the other hand, in a separate incident at the Kuchdhowa village of Dudhnoi area, a woman named Konika Khaklary sustained severe injuries when she suddenly encountered a lone wild elephant outside her residence. This being the harvest season, the human-elephant conflicts are significantly rising as the wild elephant herds are roaming in the villages in search of food.

