Integrated Farming Practices Training Held in Biswanath District with Assam Agricultural University and Biswanath Agricultural College Collaboration

BISWANATH CHARIALI: A training programme on integrated farming practices was organised on September 10 and September 11 in North and South Morolgaon villages in Biswanath district in collaboration with the students of Assam Agricultural University and the teachers of Biswanath Agricultural College under RAWEP. Dr Jayanta Kalita (Department of Crop Sciences), Dr Pranjal Pratim Neog (Department of Insects), Dr Buddha Borah (Department of Plant Diseases), Dr Ambhrin Baruah (Department of Economics), Liza Bharali (Technical Team) were present on the occasion. The event had a very excellent learning experience for farmers as well as students.

The villagers briefed the team about the problems of their paddy cultivation. The professors present there provided the farmers with the necessary solutions about ways to control pests and other diseases in paddy fields. Further, the farmers were curious to know about the various agricultural tools of the government while the professors explained to them how to get the benefit of that scheme and advised them to adopt many indigenous strategic knowledge, naturopathy by adopting scientific production technology at a low cost.

The professors also discussed worms found in various plants such as bananas, brinjals, paddy, etc and explained ways to control them. “It was a very commendable and very useful event for farmers and students as well. This had a remarkable impact on the development of the farming community in this village”, Dr Jayanta Kalita said.

