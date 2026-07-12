Integrity and discipline vital to earning public trust, says Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal

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DIBRUGARH: Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways (MoPSW), Sarbananda Sonowal, addressed party workers at the district-level training programme organised under the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Prashikshan Maha Abhiyan 2026 at the Bharatiya Janata Party's district office here on Saturday. Sonowal also inaugurated an exhibition showcasing the campaign and wished the training programme success.

Addressing the gathering, Sonowal said that the guiding principle for every Bharatiya Janata Party worker was 'Nation First, Party Second, and Self Last.' He said that serving the motherland, upholding national pride, safeguarding India's cultural heritage, and working for the welfare of society must remain the foremost responsibility of every party worker.

Sonowal said that Indians revere the Earth as Mother Earth, the nation as Bharat Mata, and Assam as Aai Axom, and therefore, every worker must reflect a deep sense of duty, commitment, and devotion toward the motherland. Referring to the teachings of the Mahabharata and the Bhagavad Gita, he said that protecting the nation's identity, dignity, culture and traditions was the moral responsibility of every patriot.

Highlighting Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya's philosophy of Integral Humanism, Antyodaya, and selfless service, along with Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee's nationalist vision and Sanatan values, Sonowal said that every party worker must first develop into a committed patriot. A strong nation, he said, can only be built on the foundations of sound ideals, discipline, and a deep sense of responsibility.

Dibrugarh MP said that whether one serves as a minister, Member of Parliament, legislator, panchayat representative, or municipal representative, every public office carries accountability, responsibility and discipline. "Public life is like a glass house. Therefore, public trust must be earned through character, conduct, integrity, and a spirit of service," Sonowal said.

"The present government, through transparent governance and technology-driven service delivery, has ensured that the benefits of government schemes reach beneficiaries directly, eliminating the role of middlemen," Sonowal said.

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