Intense Photo of Leopard Captured during Rescue Operation in Kamrup Goes Viral

There really is something touching about stories of animals being rehabilitated from tricky situations. Look at the story of a leopard rescued from a well in Assam. However, it is not simply just the rescue narrative that has piqued people's interest, the dramatic image from the incident has also gone viral as well.

ANI resorted to Twitter to convey the news of the rescue. "Leopard trapped in open well on the fringe of Garbhanga forest in Kamrup district, rescued. An adult leopard that fell down in a well at Madhab Nagar was rescued by forest personnel, earlier today. Leopard was then released back into the wild: Assam Environment Min's PRO," says the caption, which was published with two photos.





The share has received almost 800 likes since it was tweeted a little more than an hour ago. Many people expressed their joy at the animal's rescue while also commenting on the dramatic sight.

People were taken aback by the magnificent beast's commanding persona. 'Look at his eyes!!! Awww!!!' commented an user, "How intensely it is looking," commented another.

Some even passed funny comments on this incident of animal rescue and rehabilitation. "2nd pic, ziddi bacche ko school le Jane jaisa lag RHA hai (it appears as if a stubborn kid is being taken to school)" joked an user.

"Ye jarur selfie lene ke chakkar me gira hoga (it must have fallen because of trying to click selfies)," remarked another user.





In another tale of a wild animal being rescued and rehabilitated, a video of a red panda bolting from its cage after being released into the jungle in Arunachal Pradesh has gone popular on social media.

On Saturday last week, forest workers rescued a red panda from a river in Arunachal Pradesh's Shi-Yomi district and released it back into the wild, according to the news agency PTI. Ramesh Pandey, an officer with the Indian Forest Service, posted the footage of a forest official releasing the animal free.





