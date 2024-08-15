Krishak Samanwai Day Celebrated in Mangaldai with Focus on Assam's Agro-Branding, Zarip Ali Honored with Krishak Samanway Award

MANGALDAI: Syncronizing with the birthday celebration of prominent ideal farmer of the state late Debeswar Nath of Furkating in Golaghat district as ‘Krishak Samanwai Day’ on August 13, Krishak Adhikar Suraksha Samiti (KASS) and Nari Adhikar Suraksha Samiti (NASS) Assam organized a daylong programme at Youth Club, Mangaldai. In the programme in presence of 200 farmers including women farmer, agriculture scientists, agriculture organizer and media persons, the KASS and NASS conferred ‘Krishak Samanway Award’ on Zarip Ali- a pioneer Agro-Horticulture farmer of village Khagjani of Kharupetia.

Presiding over the function Chairman of Sita Jakhala Milk Producers Union of Jagiroad Ranjib Sarma laid stress on making the agro produces a unique brand. “Assam is the gifted country of God endowed with natural resources and fertile soil, so the farmers of Assam need not follow the ‘Gujarat Model or Punjab Model, rather we should concentrate on creating a new and unique ‘Assam Brand’ with the technical support and guidance from the agro-scientists of Assam Agriculture University (AAU), Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) and state Agriculture Officers.” Laying stress on the need for uniting all the agri farmers of the state under a common platform, Ranjib Sarma raised a significant point to hand over all the agro based industries of the state to the farmers.

Taking part in the function inaugurated by senior journalist and President of Mangaldai Media Circle Bhargab Kumar Das, former Director of Agriculture Research, AAU Dr Girindra Nath Hazarika said that to make the slogan ‘Pothar Amar, Bazar Amar (Our Field, Our Market) a successful reality, the farmers of the state should make valu addition to their agri produces. He also made a significant suggestion to the government to introduce Agriculture a subject in the vocational stream from the secondary school level to college level so that the younger generation could acquire the practical knowledge on agriculture farming.

Senior Scientist and Head Dr Dhirendra Nath Kalita of KVK, Kamrup, Dr Diganta Sarma of KVK, Udalguri and Dr Abdul Hafiz of KVK, Darrang, District Coordinator of Horticulture, APART, Darrang Morteza Golen Ahmed, District Agriculture Officer Darrang Dr Manoranjan Sarma also took part in the function and offered their suggestion and ideas to the farmers.

