Interactive session with international seed expert Dr Hiqmet Demiri held in Morigaon

JAGIROAD: An interactive session with international seed expert, Dr Hiqmet Demiri from Albania and scientist from Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Morigaon, officials from Department of Agriculture, Morigaon, officials from ARIAS, Government of Assam and Board of Directors from POOHAR, FPC was held on Sunday at Borsola, Morigaon. Demiri has been assigned by World Bank for designing interventions aimed to strengthen seed sector in transitional economies including revision of seed policies, strengthen market system and approaches to improve availability, affordability and access to quality seed.

In the interactive session Shaptadvipa Bhattacharjee, in-charge Senior Scientist and Head, explained about the seed scenario in the district and the interventions being taken by Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Morigaon in seed production system. There was a small presentation by Sachidananda Bordoloi, BOD of POOHAR FPC in which he explained about the facilities being provided by Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Morigaon , District Agriculture Office, ARIAS under APART project and the constrains being faced by POOHAR FPC in seed supply system. Also the policies which need to be framed at grass root level were discussed so that an assured market system can be established. The interactive session was attended by Prabin Bharali, Cluster Development Officer, ARIAS, Dhanaji Yadav, District Agriculture Marketing Officer-APART, Morigaon, Shyam Jyoti Borgohain, District Horticulture Expert APART, Morigaon and others.

The team also visited the Seed Processing Plant of POOHAR FPC and monitored the works being carried out for facilitation of seed supply system in the district.

