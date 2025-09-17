International Day for Preservation of Ozone Layer celebrated at Charing

A CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: The Eco Club of SMD College, Charing, organized an awareness programme on the occasion of the International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer, in collaboration with the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) and the NSS unit, at the college auditorium. The event on the theme ‘From Science to Global Action’ was anchored by Debojyoti Hazarika, Coordinator, Eco Club of SMD College, Charing. Inaugurating the programme, Principal of the college Dr Bidyananda Borkakoty underscored the importance of protecting the ozone layer for environmental sustainability.

Associate Professor of the college Dr Rabi Kumar Jha also spoke on the vital role of the ozone layer in maintaining ecological balance, commending the Eco Club’s initiative. The programme began with a soulful singing of Bhupendra Sangeet by student Sumon Nath. The keynote lecture was delivered by Dr Chirantan Bhagawati, Assistant Professor of Geology of Gargaon College, who elaborated on the causes of ozone depletion, its impact on climate and ecosystems, and strategies for preservation to safeguard future generations. As part of the event, Dr Bidyananda Borkakoty also donated books to the SMD College Library. A plantation drive was done after the programme in the college campus.

