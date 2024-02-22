Assam: Effigies burnt demanding to provide wages to labourers and employees of Rajabari Tea Estate

DEMOW: Under the joint initiative of ATTSA, Demow branch, ACMS, Rajabari Primary unit, ACKS, Rajabari Primary unit and in association with the labourers and employees of Rajabari Tea Estate, burnt the effigies of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Labour Minister Sanjay Kishan, State Industry and Commerce Department Minister Bimal Borah and Thowra MLA Sushanta Borgohain in Rajabari near Demow on Wednesday demanding to provide wages to the labourers and employees of Rajabari Tea Estate along with providing their PF, ration and other facilities. They shouted slogans against the BJP government. They demanded to fulfil the demands of the labourers-employees of Rajabari Tea Estate at the earliest without delay. Biswanath Nag, secretary of ATTSA, Demow branch said that their next protest will be to gherao Thowra MLA Sushanta Borgohain’s residence. If this problem is not solved then they will block NH-37 road. In the protest programme, Rajkishore Bhumij, president of ATTSA, Sivasagar District Committee, Biswanath Nag, secretary of ATTSA, Demow Branch, leaders of ACMS, Rajabari Primary unit, ACKS, Rajabari Primary unit along with other ATTSA leaders were present.

Also Read: Land record forgery: Crime Branch of Assam Police arrested one

Also Watch: