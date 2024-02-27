International Mother Language Day observed in Morigaon district

Morigaon: On the occasion of the International Mothers’ Day, Morigaon district Literary body’s Research sub-committee and Morigaon College of Education jointly organized a seminar on ‘Globalization and Mother Language’ in the auditorium hall of the College of Education ,Morigaon. The principal of College of Education Dr. Doli Buragohain inaugurated the seminar by lighting the ceremonial lamp.

The president of Morigaon District Literary body Mahendra Saikia presided over the seminar in presence of distinguish guests. The president of the Research sub-committee Khagen Sarma delivered the inaugural speech. After delivering the inaugural speech by the advisor of the Research sub-committee, Dr. Doli Buragohain, the secretary of Research sub-committee Rupa Sarma explained the objective of the meeting.

Professor Dr. Indira Shaikia Bora, (Retired) Head of the Department of Sankardev Studies, Srimanta Sankardev University, spoke on the topic. The seminar was attended by Dr. Achyut Das, Associate Professor, Morigaon College and secretary, Morigaon district literary body also delivered speech in the seminar.

Also Read: Assam: Central Industrial Security Force personnel sensitized on curbing illegal wildlife trade

Also Watch: