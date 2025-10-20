International seminar on ‘Reclaiming IKS: Global South in Focus’ held at Bodoland University

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The Department of History and the Department of English, Bodoland University, in collaboration with Birangana Sati Sadhini Rajyik Vishwavidyalaya (BSSRV) and Bhattadev University, organized a two-day international seminar in hybrid mode on the theme ‘Reclaiming IKS: Global South in Focus’ on October 16 and 17. The seminar was jointly organized following an MoU among the universities. It drew 150 participants from across India, with speakers addressing thematic issues on different indigenous communities from the Global South. The occasion was graced by the vice-chancellors of Bodoland University and BSSRV, the Academic Registrar of Bhattadev University, the Registrar, the Academic Registrar, and faculty members of Bodoland University.

Also Read: Bodoland University Vice-Chancellor inaugurates 1st science innovation hub