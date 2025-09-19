Internationally acclaimed handicraft artist Sopon Neog passes away

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: Internationally renowned handicraft and architecture artist Sopon Neog, popularly known as the ‘Rhino Man,’ passed away after a prolonged illness in his residence on September 17.

Born in 1958, Neog rose to prominence for his exquisite woodcraft, earning the title of Master Craftsman from the Government of India in 1994. His wooden sculpture of the Maya Civilization mask won rare praise from the British Museum, with curators acknowledging his creation as more refined than their preserved version.

Over the decades, Neog not only created mementos, Bihu artefacts, and wooden jewellery but also trained nearly 2,000 youths across India and South Africa, paving the way for economic self-reliance through woodcraft.

Tezpur MLA Prithiraj Rava, DC Ananda Kumar Das, members of the Tezpur Artiste Forum, and many admirers paid their last respects. Former MLA Brindaban Goswami, AMTRON Vice-Chairman Ritubaran Sharma, and DC Ananda Kumar Das expressed condolences to the bereaved family.

Neog is survived by his son, daughter-in-law, and other relatives. His last rites were performed at the Dipota cremation ground in the presence of numerous mourners.

